DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Von Miller has been described many different ways during his 13-year NFL career.

“When I think of Von Miller, I think of fun.” is how former DeSoto Athletic Director Pam DeBorde describes the L.A. Rams linebacker.

“Fun” is not the way opposing defenses would describe Miller, they would probably use the word “Frightening.”

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Miller will make his second appearance in the Super Bowl when the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Six year ago, Miller earned Super Bowl MVP honors leading the Denver Broncos to the championship over the Carolina Panthers.

Playing in the Super Bowl started as a dream when Miller was playing at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium more than 15 years ago.

“I was in the 10th grade in 2005 and I remember saying to myself ‘I hope I get to play in one of those games” Miller recalled this week.

Pam DeBoard remembers that back when Miller was playing for DeSoto he knew he would play for an NFL Championship.

“I asked (him) what’s your future? And, first thing Von said I’ll be in the Super Bowl. He knew. Somehow, he knew.”

DeBoard knew that Miller would make it back to the Super Bowl.

“I predicted he would be back, I thought it would be with Denver, but I’m a Rams fan right now. It’s all good!”