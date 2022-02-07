NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by police as they executed a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis was planning to move to Dallas, that’s according to the Associated Press.
Protestors took to the streets in Minneapolis demanding justice for Amir Locke. He was shot and killed last Wednesday — 10 seconds after police entered his apartment with the use of a key.
According to CBS News, the no-knock warrant was reportedly signed by Judge Peter Cahill, who is the same judge that presided over Derrick Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd.
Body camera footage shows officers entering an apartment without knocking — while Locke was sleeping on a couch.
The video shows Locke grabbing a gun before being shot.
The Minneapolis Police Department updated their no-knock policy in late 2020, now stipulating that officers must announce their presence before crossing the door’s threshold. Body cam footage of the deadly encounter with Locke showed that SWAT team members announced themselves while crossing the threshold.
The 22-year-old’s father, Andre Locke, said the family wants the officer who killed his son, “… prosecuted to the fullest.”
Police confirmed last week that Locke was not the person named in the original warrant. His family says he had a permit for the gun seen in bodycam video.
The policeman who fired the shots that killed Locke, Officer Mark Hannaman, is now on administrative leave but has not been charged with a crime.