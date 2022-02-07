FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Junior Sale of Champions at the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo raised a record-breaking $6.125 million for the youth exhibitors, the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate announced on Monday, Feb. 7.

It was the highest figure in the show’s history by more than $1.3 million.

A record-breaking purchase for the Grand Champion Steer of the Show, “Steve” set the tone Saturday morning at West Arena.

The Grand Champion, a 1,319-pound European cross, sold for $310,000, topping the previous high of $300,000 set in 2020.

Following that, the Reserve Champion was purchased for $190,000, making the total for the first two animals sold a half million dollars.

“This was just a phenomenal return for the Sale of Champions,” Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate chairman J.T. Aughinbaugh said. “The excitement in the community leading up to this year’s sale was unparalleled, and it showed on Saturday morning. We are so proud to see the impact that our sponsors and donors are making in the lives of these young people, and we are already looking forward to 2023.”

The sale benefits Texas 4-H and FFA youth from all over Texas.

Since its inception in 1980, the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, which now numbers nearly 150 members, has helped purchase more than 9,300 animals at a total price of more than $70 million.

In addition, the Syndicate has helped children pursue their educational and agricultural goals over the past four decades.

This year, the organization will again award two dozen $10,000 scholarships to FFA and 4-H students as part of the James M. “Jim Bob” Norman Scholarship Fund.

During its history, the scholarship fund has distributed more than $2.5 million to area students.