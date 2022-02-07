NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I am pretty pumped about this week’s weather in North Texas. It can gleefully be summed up in a few words: sunny and mild.
Today we are off to a chilly start — in the mid 30s, but it feels like the mid to upper 20s, with a light northwesterly breeze.
This afternoon sunshine is the name of the game and we should have it in spades through the upcoming week.
Monday will be the coolest day of the workweek — but that means highs in the mid 50s.
While mornings will be chilly, our afternoons are back in the mid 60s through midweek. And yet another reason to look forward to Friday, highs going into the weekend will climb into the low 70s.