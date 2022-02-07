DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to transporting noncitizens into the US and assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, Jose Alejandro Crecencio was parked in an SUV at Big Bend National Park when a U.S. Border Patrol agent attempted to make contact with him. Crecencio sped away from the area, about 400 miles west of San Antonio, and a short time later, six people were seen by the Border Patrol agent and a park ranger getting out of the stopped vehicle and running into the nearby brush.

Crecencio sped away again with the agent in pursuit. A short while later, the 21-year-old made a U-turn and drove directly toward the agent’s vehicle, forcing the agent off the roadway. Later he stopped the SUV and took off on foot. He was located and taken into custody a short time later.

Other Border Patrol agents in the area detained two of the six people who ran from the truck. Both were identified as noncitizens.

Crecencio pleaded guilty to transporting a noncitizen and forcibly assaulting a federal officer. He is set to be sentenced on March 29 and faces up to five years in prison on the transporting charge, and up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge.

Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case.