ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators said they believe driver inexperience was likely a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Arlington on Sunday, February 6.
The Arlington Police Department responded to the single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of New York Avenue. Investigators determined a motorcycle driver, who was traveling southbound on New York, lost control of the bike and struck a curb.
The motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
No one else was involved in the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.