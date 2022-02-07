McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police have arrested a woman for a deadly stabbing on Saturday night, Feb. 5.
Police said Lupe Martina Faughn, 37, is charged with the murder of Russell Posey, 37.
She is being held at the Collin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
It happened at a home in the 1700 block of N. Bradley Street.
When officers arrived, they found Posey unconscious on the kitchen floor, suffering from a stab wound.
He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Faughn was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.