DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -Before entry level drivers can take their commercial drivers license tests, they must now complete new federal training requirements.

Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School, says they will weed out bad actors in the industry.

“There were some schools out there called “CDL Mills” that were doing a very small amount of training, just pushing someone to basically take the CDL test, and then they would be out on the road without the skills that are necessary to be a safe, professional truck driver,” he said. “These new standards raise everybody up to a minimum level.”

The new standards apply to anyone who is applying for a “Class A” or “Class B” commercial drivers license for the first time, anyone upgrading an existing CDL or getting a school bus, passenger or hazardous materials endorsement for the first time.

They include classroom education on theory and skills training.

There’s about 30 subjects and students have to score a minimum of 80% on the theory portion.

CBS 11 asked Ball if he thinks all this would deter someone from entering the industry during a time where there’s already a shortage of truck drivers and supply chain issues.

“No not at all,” he said. “I think it will simply make sure that they go to a quality provider.”

“As I was reading through it, a lot of things you have to do online,” truck driver Gerald Goldsby said. “As a younger person they’re used to that, but as an older driver that’s new trying to get into the industry.. it might deter them from wanting to get into it.”

Goldsby has 25-plus years of truck driving experience.

He said he does believe it will deter irresponsible drivers from getting a CDL and doesn’t mind the extra education.

“As they put in more regulations that’s just something that I’ll have to add to what I already know,” he said.