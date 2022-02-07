NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State of Texas is suing North Texas influencer Brittany Dawn Davis, accusing her of deceptive practices.
Davis, known as Brittany Dawn on social media, sold workout and diet plans.
CBS 11 reported on her after complaints about her in 2019.
RELATED: Texas AG Looking Into Nearly 2 Dozen Complaints Against Dallas Fitness Blogger Brittany Dawn
The lawsuit says Davis did not provide personalized plans and failed to follow through on follow-ups and check-in with clients.
It also lists complaints from customers, including how one woman almost passed out from inadequate nutrition.
Clients also complained about problems getting refunds.
RELATED: North Texas Social Media Influencer Says She’s Getting Death Threats From Customers
The state is seeking between $250,000 to $1 million in penalties, along with court fees.