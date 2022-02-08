NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A sixth victim has died after a murder-suicide shooting, involving members of one family, that happened in Corsicana over the weekend.

Xavier Milazzo, the son of the shooting suspect, had been on life support at John Peter Smith Hospital since the February 5 incident. Officials have confirmed the 20-year-old was disconnected from life support and declared dead during the late night hours on February 7.

It was just after midnight on Saturday when Corsicana police received a 911 call reporting that a man had killed several family members. When officers arrived at the house, in the 2900 block of West 2nd Avenue, they immediately found an adult male and adult female dead inside. Both had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

As police continued to search the house they found two additional gunshot victims. Both had also suffered gunshot wounds, but were alive and taken by air ambulance to a trauma center in DFW.

Around the same time as the bodies were discovered in Corsicana, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department was called to a second location in Frost, Texas. Once there deputies found the bodies of an adult male and a child who had also been shot to death. A third adult female shooting victim was found alive and taken to the closest trauma center.

Authorities quickly identified the shooting suspect as 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo and began tracking his vehicle by its navigation system. Eventually, law enforcement from several agencies located the vehicle and instructed a monitoring service to remotely turn

off the engine. As the vehicle came to a stop on FM-1129, just south of Roane Road, Corsicana SWAT officers found Kevin Milazzo inside, critically injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Corsicana is about 50 miles south of Dallas, and Frost, Texas is about 20 miles west of Corsicana.

In addition to Xavier Milazzo’s recent death, the other victims of the now quintuple-homicide are suspect Milazzo’s stepfather, 68-year-old William “Bill” Mimms, 61-year-old Connie Mimms — the mother of the suspect, the suspect’s son Joshua Milazzo, 21, and the 4-year-old son of the suspect’s former girlfriend, Hunter Freeman.

Officials say the shootings, and the events surrounding them, are still under investigation.