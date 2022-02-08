LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Welterweight champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugás will meet in a title unification bout April 16 in Arlington.
The fighters’ promoters announced the deal Tuesday, Feb. 8, for Spence to defend his WBC and IBF belts against WBA champion Ugás at AT&T Stadium.
Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) lives in the Dallas area, where he will fight for the fourth time in his last five bouts.
He has been the IBF’s 147-pound champion since 2017, and he added the WBC title in 2019 by beating Shawn Porter.
Spence was scheduled to fight eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas last summer, but Spence withdrew 11 days before the bout with a torn retina.
Ugás (27-4, 12 KOs) stepped in for Spence on short notice and earned the biggest victory of his up-and-down career with a decisive unanimous decision over Pacquiao, who retired after the bout.
Spence and unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford have been circling a unification bout for years, but promoters’ squabbles have kept it from happening.
Crawford and Canelo Álvarez are considered the world’s top two pound-for-pound fighters by most observers.
