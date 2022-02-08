GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.
Garland Police said the boy and a friend were on the porch at the time of the shooting.
It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Vista Drive.
Police said it’s not yet clear if the shooting was accidental or intentional or which of the boys pulled the trigger.
Police said after the shooting, the friend, also 15, took off and a family member found the injured teen on the porch.
Officers were able to get in touch with the other boy quickly and he was detained at the Garland Police Department.
Police said they recovered a firearm and the investigation is ongoing.