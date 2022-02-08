FORT PAYNE, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man wanted on capital murder and other charges in a killing near the Mexican border in Texas has been arrested in Alabama.
According to the DeKalb County [Alabama] Sheriff's Office, Jose Angel Becerra, was taken into custody by local police and federal officers in Fyffe — a town about 60 miles southeast of Huntsville, Alabama — on Monday.
A photo shared on social media showed the 20-year-old man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around.Becerra was wanted in McAllen, Texas, on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a weapon, the statement said. McAllen is about 40 miles from the Mexican border.
Becerra was arrested in what was considered a gang-related shooting involving a botched drug deal in the Rio Grande Valley when he was a teenager, reported CBS-affiliate WDEF-TV. Authorities didn’t indicate how he got to Alabama or how long he had been there.
Officers were negotiating with the man when he ran away, the statement said, but he was captured quickly.
