CBS News DFWWatch Now
By Brittany Rainey
Filed Under:DFW News, DFW Weather, North Texas Weather, rain chances, Sunshine, Warm Weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is Tuesday and boy does the Metroplex have another fantastic weather day ahead.

Our journey started off with temperatures in the 30s, on our way to a high of 67° and a lot of afternoon sunshine. I’m not a runner, but I assume the next couple of days would be considered great running weather and perfect for most any outdoor activity.

READ MORE: Man Wanted For Murder In Texas Arrested In Alabama

Guess what? Wednesday is looking just as ‘picture perfect’, but with a few more clouds.

If you are planning some quality time with the outdoors keep in mind the pollen count is back to in the medium-high range.

READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Survives Vicious Dog Mauling After Neighbor Chases Animal Down The Street 

As CBS 11 Meteorologist Erin Moran mentioned Monday, we are keeping an eye on potential rain for Saturday. Right now, it looks like the wet weather will fall mainly in East Texas, but we will continue to monitor the latest model runs for changes.

The front is still slated to arrive early Saturday bringing clouds and breezy northerly winds. So, we go from 72° on Friday afternoon to 57° on Saturday afternoon. (womp womp) At least it is just a drop back to normal.

MORE NEWS: Owners Advised To 'Park Outside' After Hyundai, Kia Recall Vehicles Because Of Fire Risk

Go out and make it a great day!

Brittany Rainey