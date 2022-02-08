NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It is Tuesday and boy does the Metroplex have another fantastic weather day ahead.
Our journey started off with temperatures in the 30s, on our way to a high of 67° and a lot of afternoon sunshine. I'm not a runner, but I assume the next couple of days would be considered great running weather and perfect for most any outdoor activity.
Guess what? Wednesday is looking just as ‘picture perfect’, but with a few more clouds.
If you are planning some quality time with the outdoors keep in mind the pollen count is back to in the medium-high range.
As CBS 11 Meteorologist Erin Moran mentioned Monday, we are keeping an eye on potential rain for Saturday. Right now, it looks like the wet weather will fall mainly in East Texas, but we will continue to monitor the latest model runs for changes.
The front is still slated to arrive early Saturday bringing clouds and breezy northerly winds. So, we go from 72° on Friday afternoon to 57° on Saturday afternoon. (womp womp) At least it is just a drop back to normal.
Go out and make it a great day!