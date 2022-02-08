DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Double Oak Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer John Mestas who passed away Feb. 7 following a battle with COVID-19.
Officer Mestas was 45 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.
“Please keep Officer Mestas’ family, as well as our entire police community, in your thoughts and prayers, as we all try to find comfort and peace in these trying times,” the department, which is located just north of Flower Mound shared.
He started working for the Double Oak Police Department in November of 2021. Prior to joining the Double Oak Police Department, Officer Mestas served the North Texas area for 15 years, including the Hillsboro Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department, and Somervell County Sheriff's Office.
He was also a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air Force Reserves.