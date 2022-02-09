FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men are dead after what Fort Worth Police believe was a drug-related robbery on Wednesday, February 9.
At about 7 a.m., Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lawther Drive in reference to a shooting call.READ MORE: Community Education Organization Works To Ensure Dallas Never Forgets Its Black History
When they arrived, officers located a deceased adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.READ MORE: Dallas County DA’s Office Issues Multiple Warrants For Police Officers Involved In George Floyd Protests
Officers also found an additional shooting victim who was later identified as Christian Armijo, 18, of Sansom Park. Armijo was transported to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased.MORE NEWS: Even In North Texas, Debate Over Chicago Or New York Style Rages On National Pizza Day
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.