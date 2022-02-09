ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are asking members of the public to help identify a man suspected of committing a carjacking in a parking lot off S. Cooper Street.
Police said that on January 6, 2022 at about 5 p.m., the unidentified man pulled a 64-year-old woman from her car and stole the vehicle.
The carjacking took place in a parking lot in front of a store located in the 1900 block of S. Cooper Street.

If you recognize this suspect or have details about this case please contact Det. Hill at 817-575-8610 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477. Reference APD Case # 2022-00060403