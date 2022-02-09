DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple arrest warrants have been issued by the Dallas County DA’s office for two officers involved in 2020’s George Floyd protests in downtown Dallas.

On February 9, 2022, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued multiple warrants for Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry, #10083, and former Dallas Police Senior Corporal Melvin Williams, #8870.

Mabry and Williams were each charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (a first-degree felony) and Official Oppression (a class-A misdemeanor) for their involvement in the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020 in downtown Dallas.

Mabry was charged with three counts each of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Official Oppression in connection with three incidents:

The shooting of an unknown victim with a 40mm launcher near 300 S. Ervay Street on the evening of May 30, 2020. The shooting of David McKee with a 40mm launcher near 900 Elm Street on the night of May 30, 2020. The shooting of Brandon Saenz with a 40mm launcher near 400 S. Ervay Street on the evening of May 30, 2020.

Williams was charged with two counts each of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Official Oppression in connection with two incidents:

The shooting of David McKee with a 40mm launcher near 900 Elm Street on the night of May 30, 2020. The shooting of an unknown individual with a 40mm launcher near 400 S. Ervay Street on the evening of May 30, 2020.

Williams was also charged with two additional counts of Official Oppression in connection with the shooting of Vincent Doyle with a 40mm launcher at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Griffin Street on the night of May 30, 2020 and in connection with the assault of Jesus Ramiro Lule in the Deep Ellum Entertainment District on the evening of July 18, 2021.

Melvin Williams was terminated from the department on January 25, 2022, for violating the department’s use of force policy after video surfaced last month of Williams assaulting a man in Deep Ellum during an arrest.

Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry has been in the department since January 2010 and is currently assigned to the Tactical Operations Division. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Mabry and Williams are expected to turn themselves in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.