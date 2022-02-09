NORTH TEXAS (CBSFDW.COM) — Your family Disney photos could soon become part of a Smithsonian Institute display.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share your pics from your visits to Disneyland or Walt Disney World to help show how the theme park/parks have changed over the decades.

Maybe you posed for a picture outside of Cinderella Castle, with Mickey Mouse, one of the seven Disney dwarfs, or as you made your way out of the park after an hours-long visit… looking like you’d just scaled Magic Mountain. If so, Disney would like you to share them, give a brief story about your visit and explain what it meant to you.

Of course posed shots are accepted, but Disney officials say everyday shots of folks eating, laughing and, yes, crying are also wanted. And don’t forget the actions shots on the roller coaster, tea cups or of that ice cream scoop falling. Remember to include the date you were at the park, and the names and relationships of the people in the pic.

There are no guarantees, but anyone submitting a photo and/or story might have it appear in the museum.

Click here to find out more about Disney Parks and American Stories and to submit your photos online.