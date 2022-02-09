FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Our warm week continues! Temps for the most part are in the mid/upper 60s this afternoon, but a few spots have hit that beloved 70° mark and we’ll likely see a few more before the sun sets over North Texas.
Do not worry though – highs are back into the 60s with sunny skies for Sunday and we’ve got 60s and 70s for the first half of next week before our next storm system arrives for Wednesday/Thursday of next week.