NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There is another phenomenal weather day ahead for North Texas. After a chilly start we see temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon, with a light northwesterly breeze.
The Metroplex definitely has a great stretch of weather the next few days — a perfect time to get outside. But some folks may need to take a tissue — our wonderfully sunny skies and mild temperatures come with a medium–to-high pollen count through Friday.READ MORE: Biden Administration Giving More Attention To Working Conditions Of US Border Patrol
After a warmup, into the mid 70s, on Friday a cold front knocks our highs into the mid 50s for Saturday. The front will usher in colder air and strong northerly winds gusting up to 35 mph.Man Accused Of Molesting Girls At Mansfield Church Standing Trial After Nearly 2 Decades
Any clouds that move in Saturday will clear out overnight, leaving North Texas with sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will already be back in the low 60s Sunday afternoon and they continue to climb into the mid 60s for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day is next Monday — February 14… consider yourself officially reminded.MORE NEWS: Fort Worth First Responders Share Experiences From Deadly Highway Pileup 1 Year Later
This is my kind of 7-day forecast no matter what the month is!