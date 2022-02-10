Expect More Cloud Cover Early, But Metroplex Temperatures Still Climb Into The 70sTemperatures are looking up as North Texans rounds out the workweek. On Wednesday high temperatures hit 70°, today we are going for 73°.

North Texas's Warm Week Continues Until SaturdayOur warm week continues! Temps for the most part are in the mid/upper 60s this afternoon, but a few spots have hit that beloved 70° mark.

'Get Out And Enjoy Yourself' Type Weather Before Weekend Cold Front Moves Into North TexasThere is another phenomenal weather day ahead for North Texas. After a chilly start we see temperatures in the upper 60s this afternoon.