KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After getting over a case of the “heebie jeebies,” someone with the City of Keller posted on Facebook about a creepy doll that showed up outside Town Hall around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Calling it a “Creepy Victorian Murder Doll,” the author of the post said there was no way anyone was bringing the doll inside to the lost and found area.
Instead, they left it on the bench outside, hoping the girls who left it there will soon come back to take it away.
Some passersby on Thursday had a little fun with it, too, taking selfies and making the mystery doll a temporary celebrity.
Here is the full City of Keller post on the matter:
“So noooooormally we’d bring lost and found items inside the building, but uh….yea. If you’re missing your Creepy Victorian Murder Doll — we’ll go with Vicki M. for short— she’s up here visiting Keller Town Hall, just chillin’ on the front bench presumably cursing every visitor who walks past. Vicki M. arrived at about 9 p.m. last night, delivered by a gang of spritely teenage girls. So noooooormally we’d think nothing of it, but we’ve seen The Craft. And Annabelle. And Child’s Play. So….yea. We’ll be calling for some backup from Keller Public Safety on this one.”