CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Juan Jairo Toran, Woodmeadow Pkwy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Juan Jairo Toran, 19, last month.

He was killed from a single gunshot wound on Jan. 26 at 11232 Woodmeadow Pkwy in Dallas.

READ MORE: Irving Police Records Complicate Herschel Walker’s Recovery Story

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Toran deceased at the scene.

On February 9, Zackius Rayshun Scott was arrested for the capital murder of Juan Toran.

READ MORE: Elton John's Canceled Farewell Tour Shows In Dallas Now Rescheduled For March

Zackius Scott was charged with the Jan. 26 murder of Juan Toran. (credit: Dallas County)

Detectives said they are still looking to identify additional suspects.

MORE NEWS: Ten People, Including 2 Doctors, Indicted In $300 Million Healthcare Kickback Scheme

The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214.671.3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #015856-2022.

CBSDFW.com Staff