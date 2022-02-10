DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Juan Jairo Toran, 19, last month.
He was killed from a single gunshot wound on Jan. 26 at 11232 Woodmeadow Pkwy in Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Toran deceased at the scene.
On February 9, Zackius Rayshun Scott was arrested for the capital murder of Juan Toran.
Detectives said they are still looking to identify additional suspects.
The Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214.671.3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com, and please refer to case #015856-2022.