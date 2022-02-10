EVERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Everman Joe C. Bean High School students were arrested on campus Thursday afternoon, Feb. 10, following a robbery at a nearby Family Dollar store.
The campus went on “shelter in place lockdown” when school leaders got word of the robbery.
That meant no visitors could come into the building during that time.
In a notice to parents from Everman ISD, when the students were apprehended back at the school without incident, one of them had a weapon.
The students were immediately removed from campus.
“The District’s Crisis Team is on campus to provide support to students and staff as needed,” the district said in the notice to parents around 3:30 p.m. “Everman Joe C. Bean High School campus is now “All Clear,” and the students are back on their normal schedule. As always, our district is committed to the safety and education of all our students and staff.”
Everman Police said the robbery happened around 1:00 p.m.