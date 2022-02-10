DFW Ranks As The 20th Least Affordable City In The CountryReal estate website RealtyHop has just compiled a list of least affordable US cities according to their data, and DFW ranks in as the 20th least affordable city in the country.

21 minutes ago

Could North Texas Hit 80° Tomorrow?The models aren't *quite* confident enough to forecast it, but we'll sure get close. Little to no rain expected this weekend, but some much needed relief could arrive early next week.

38 minutes ago

Get Those Grills Ready! Nearly Perfect Weather Expected For Super Bowl SundayWith highs in the mid-60s, sunny skies, and light wind, we can't ask for much better weather this Sunday.

6 hours ago