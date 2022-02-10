ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was rushed to the hospital from a two-alarm mobile home fire in far South Arlington Thursday afternoon, Feb. 10.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kelly Elliott Road near Bardin Road.
When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.
They were able to put the fire out.
The injured person received treatment at the scene before being rushed to a hospital.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.
It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.