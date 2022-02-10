EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is said to be in critical condition after being shot in an apartment complex parking lot in Euless.
Euless Police said it happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 10, in the 700 block of E. Ash Ln.
The victim’s age and identity have not been released.
Officers began lifesaving measures until Euless Fire Department Medics arrived on scene.
Euless detectives collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Euless Detectives at 817-685-1535 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.