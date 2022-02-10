DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Mavericks are parting ways with 7′ 3″ power forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, trading him to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The often-injured Porzingis has missed the Mav’s last five games due to a right knee injury.

According to Wojnarowski, the Mavericks are also sending second-round pick to the Wizards.

The move came just before the trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Porzingis has been sidelined for 21 of 55 games this season because of various injuries and a positive COVID-19 test.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Porzingis never established the bond the club hoped would develop when Dallas acquired Porzingis in a trade with the New York Knicks before the deadline in 2019.

At the time of the trade, Porzingis was still recovering from surgery for a torn ligament in his left knee not long after he was named an All-Star with the Knicks in 2018.

He made his Dallas debut in 2019-20 but remained injury-prone in two-plus seasons with the Mavericks.

The 26-year-old Porzingis signed a $158 million, five-year contract with the Mavericks before ever playing for them.

The Latvian averaged 20 points and 8.8 rebounds in 134 games with Dallas.

Dinwiddie started all 44 games he played for the Wizards this season, averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists.

Although his career 3-point shooting percentage is just 32%, Dinwiddie gives Dallas another scoring option in the backcourt with Tim Hardaway Jr. likely sidelined until the playoffs with a broken foot.

Bertans started his career with Dallas rival San Antonio and was solid as a backup the previous two seasons in Washington.

But the 6-10 Latvian’s playing time is way down this season, along with his scoring and rebounding averages.

CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin said this does not look like the greatest deal for Dallas:

At first glance, this is a weird trade for the Mavericks, who take on not one, but two pretty universally maligned contracts while giving up Porzingis, who was playing pretty well on both ends for Dallas this season. Dinwiddie is on the books for just under $37 million for the next two seasons following this one, while Bertans, not counting the remainder of this season, is owed $49 million through 2025. Bertans had been reduced to DNP-CD’s in Washington. Dinwiddie hasn’t exactly been good at 12 points per game and 31 percent from 3. The thought is Dallas gets insurance in Dinwiddie in case they lose Jalen Brunson in free agency. Perhaps Bertans, who is shooting under 32 percent from 3 this season, can rediscover his stroke playing off Luka Doncic. He should get a lot of open looks assuming he finds his way onto the floor. For the Wizards, this looks like a big win. They get off two bad contracts (Bertains’ has become a full-on albatross until proven otherwise) while picking up Porzingis, who, again, is playing pretty well.

