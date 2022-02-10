FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Tarrant County College administrator filed a lawsuit on Feb. 7 against TCC over how Chancellor Eugene Giovannini allegedly retaliated against her for disciplining an employee with whom the Chancellor was having an affair, according to court documents.

Kristen Bennett, the former executive vice president of advancement who led the TCC Foundation, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Dallas. She is seeking monetary damages in compensation for her salary, mental anguish, deprivation of procedural due process, and her attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit also demands that, under the provisions of the Texas Equal Rights Amendment, that the court issue an order that she be reinstated to her position with all benefits.

After months of one-on-one meetings with Giovannini, Bennett feared losing her job and professional reputation because of the chancellor’s anger, according to the lawsuit. As a result of the emotional toll her situation was taking, Bennett decided to resign from a job she loved.

“Having realized that she was trapped in the web of the relationship between Giovannini and the female employee in question and seeing utterly no way to get out of that trap without being fired by Giovannini (with the accompanying damage to her professional career), she thought it best to resign,” the lawsuit reads.

Holding Giovannini accountable for his actions is a top priority, Bennett’s attorney, Frank Hill, said.

“To me, the most important thing is that her employer is the government, and if the government is free to ignore constitutional due process requirements and to ignore First Amendment speech rights, then we’re all in a hell of a lot of trouble,” Hill said.

Tarrant County College said it would not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters.