MARTINDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A grand jury has indicted a 65-year-old Texas man for first-degree murder after he fatally shot a person who had pulled into his driveway.

Terry Turner was indicted on February 9 for the October 2021 shooting death of Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan immigrant who lived in Austin.

According to police, it was around 3:30 a.m. when Turner shot Dghoughi as he was backing out of the driveway at Turner’s home in Martindale, a town about 30 miles south of Austin. Turner told a 911 operator that the driver had pulled a gun on him, but investigators said they found no firearm in the car.

Authorities said Dghoughi, 31, died from a gunshot wound to the head from a bullet that first went through his raised hand.

Turner has said he was acting in self-defense. His attorney declined to comment to an Austin television station.

Authorities have said they don’t believe Turner and Dghoughi knew each other. Dghoughi’s family and friends says the charge was finally filed after they expressed concern about how the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office handled the case.

It was more than a week before an arrest was made, despite Turner admitting to deputies that he shot Dghoughi. Search warrants obtained by BuzzFeed News also show investigators focused their attention on Dghoughi’s personal life, including obtaining text messages, emails, social media accounts, and searching his cell phone and other electronic data while ignoring the suspect’s same information.

Dghoughi came to the U.S. in 2012 from Morocco in search of a better education, his mother, Fatiha Haouass, told the Austin American-Statesman. She said he attended Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island and graduated with a master’s degree in business administration and finance.

