CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington Fire Department, DFW News, Mobile Home Fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, but later died, following a two-alarm mobile home fire in far South Arlington Thursday afternoon, Feb. 10.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kelly Elliott Road near Bardin Road.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke billowing from the home.

They were able to put the fire out.

Mobile home fire in South Arlington (Chopper 11)

The injured person received treatment at the scene before being rushed to a hospital.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Mobile home fire in South Arlington (Chopper 11)

CBSDFW.com Staff