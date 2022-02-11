IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old man was shot to death in his vehicle in Irving by someone inside another car, who then took off.

It happened Thursday, Feb. 10, around 10:00 a.m. in the 8800 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

Irving Police said victim’s vehicle stopped at the red light in the center lane and the suspect’s vehicle stopped in the left lane.

The front seat passenger of the suspect vehicle leaned his arm out the window and shot the victim several times.

The suspect vehicle took off heading southbound.

Police describe the vehicle as possibly a 2018 Toyota Corolla, slate metallic color, dark tinted windows.

Police released a couple of surveillance images of that vehicle.

At the time of the shooting, the vehicle’s license plates were covered.

The Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact us at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) and reference case number 22-3222.

Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.