CALIFORNIA (CBSNEWS.COM) — Apple has announced their AirTag devices will soon undergo software updates intended to advance safety and privacy features. The new steps come after some people reported that stalkers used the small Bluetooth device to track their movements.
Apple said updates will include an alert for users during AirTag setup that clarifies the unlawfulness of using the device to stalk others, and that law enforcement can request and access AirTag information, including the Apple ID it is registered to, if needed.
