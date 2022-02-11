DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find a the driver of a gold sedan who they say struck a 45-year-old man while he was getting out of his vehicle.
Police said the incident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 2700 S. Harwood Street.
The victim sustained serious bodily injury and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police described the suspect this way:
The driver of the gold sedan is described as a Black female with medium curly hair and gold teeth
Assaults detectives are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the driver of the gold sedan to contact Detective Jeffrey Coleman at 214-671-3707 or Jeffrey.coleman@dallascityhall.com.
Reference case number 023392-2022.