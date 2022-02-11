DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth family filed a lawsuit against the Dallas World Aquarium after they say their 2-year-old daughter was attacked by a giant otter.
This is the second lawsuit related to a giant otter attack at the aquarium in the last year.
This latest lawsuit says the otter reached over the acrylic barrier and bit the girl’s hand, leading to what they call permanent scarring.
The family is seeking more than $250,000 in damages for the aquarium failing to enclose the giant otter exhibit and not warning guests to stay away from the barrier.