FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth marked the one-year anniversary Friday of a massive 135-vehicle accident on an icy, elevated section of Interstate 35W.
Families of the six people who died in the wreck joined firefighters, police and paramedics at a small memorial in Riverside Park near the site of the accident.
The city unveiled two benches looking toward the highway, with a permanent marker noting the crash. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker declared February 11 “First Responders Day,” in recognition of the all-day effort that rescued 36 people from the wreckage who were taken to local hospitals.
Cindy Gerred, whose daughter Tiffany was killed in the crash, said she had been nauseous thinking about the anniversary of the day. She overcame it by becoming involved in an effort to give back to first responders though, which also kicked off Friday.
The FW211 effort encourages community groups to adopt a fire department, police station, or emergency room and put together ‘hero kits’ of snacks, drinks and small tools that can be used on the job. The Gerred’s delivered some of the first kits to a fire station on the east side of town after the memorial, surprising a crew just returning from a fire call.
"Even in the worst circumstances, God puts people in our path that help us through our unimaginable loss," Gerred said in remarks at the memorial.
They’re hoping to expand the effort each year on February 11.