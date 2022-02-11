CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, DFW News, drive by shooting, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, Higinio Flores Jr., Homicide

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect responsible for killing a Fort Worth teen in January.

Higinio Flores Jr, 15, was asleep in his bed when he was struck and killed by a bullet on January 15, 2022 in the 7000 block of Ravine Road.

READ MORE: Garland Opens New Animal Shelter More Than Twice The Size Of The Old One

Higinio Flores Jr, 15, was killed in Fort Worth on January 15 by an unknown shooter. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

READ MORE: Cowboys Of Color Rodeo Founder Cleo Hearn Wants Everyone To Know Real History Of The Old West

A dark gray Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the location.

This unknown dark gray Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the location. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

MORE NEWS: Family Sues Dallas World Aquarium Alleging Giant Otter Bit 2-Year-Old Daughter's Hand

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 8170392-4327.

CBSDFW.com Staff