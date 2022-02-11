FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect responsible for killing a Fort Worth teen in January.
Higinio Flores Jr, 15, was asleep in his bed when he was struck and killed by a bullet on January 15, 2022 in the 7000 block of Ravine Road.
A dark gray Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the location.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 8170392-4327.