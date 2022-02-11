Regardless Who Wins The Game, North Texas Scores With This Friday Forecast 😎Nothing but sunshine and highs near 80°. But keep those sunglasses handy and hold on to your hats because southwesterly winds are picking up today.

Expect More Cloud Cover Early, But Metroplex Temperatures Still Climb Into The 70sTemperatures are looking up as North Texans rounds out the workweek. On Wednesday high temperatures hit 70°, today we are going for 73°.

North Texas's Warm Week Continues Until SaturdayOur warm week continues! Temps for the most part are in the mid/upper 60s this afternoon, but a few spots have hit that beloved 70° mark.