GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new, state-of-the-art Garland Animal Shelter opened for business on Friday, Feb. 11.
The $12 million, 23,000 square foot facility replaces a shelter built in the 1960s that was only about 10,000 square feet.
Garland residents voted in favor of the new shelter as part of the 2019 bond program.
The shelter will handle about 6,000 animals each year.
The city broke ground on the building in December of 2020 and construction crews completed it in about 13 months.
The new shelter more than doubles the capacity of the old shelter, allowing for up to 224 dogs, 141 cats, and exotic animals, the city said in a news release.
The facility is located at 1902 State Highway 66.