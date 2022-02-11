GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The infamous Grand Prairie cobra still hasn’t been found, but a man was arrested on Feb. 11 for allegedly losing the deadly snake last August.
Lawrence Matl, 23, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cherry Street without incident earlier today on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853, which makes “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releas[ing] or allow[ing] the release from captivity” a dangerous snake a Class A Misdemeanor.
The story gripped a Grand Prairie neighborhood in fear after the cobra went missing on Aug. 3, 2021. DFW Wildlife Control set traps to catch the serpent, but to no avail.
A Twitter account purporting to be the cobra went viral shortly after the incident.
Matl is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
The cobra is still on the loose.