By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The infamous Grand Prairie cobra still hasn’t been found, but a man was arrested on Feb. 11 for allegedly losing the deadly snake last August.

Have you seen me? Actual photo of missing cobra. (courtesy: grand Prairie Police Department)

Lawrence Matl, 23, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cherry Street without incident earlier today on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853, which makes “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releas[ing] or allow[ing] the release from captivity” a dangerous snake a Class A Misdemeanor.

Lawrence Matl was arrested for allegedly losing a deadly cobra in August 2021. (credit: Grand Prairie Police)

The story gripped a Grand Prairie neighborhood in fear after the cobra went missing on Aug. 3, 2021. DFW Wildlife Control set traps to catch the serpent, but to no avail.

A Twitter account purporting to be the cobra went viral shortly after the incident.

Matl is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The cobra is still on the loose.

