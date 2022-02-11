DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a heavy police presence, including SWAT units, at the Fairfield Inn in the 2100 block N Cockrell Hill Road in West Dallas.
There is no word at this point on why police have converged on this location.READ MORE: Inmate Found Deceased In Collin County Jail Cell; Texas Rangers Investigating
READ MORE: San Antonio Starbucks Becomes First To File For Unionization In Texas
CBS 11 has crews on the way to the scene and is working to gather more information.
MORE NEWS: Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy George Simpkins Indicted On 3 Counts Of Attempted Murder
More to come.