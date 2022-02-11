NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas native takes center stage to help kick off Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Mickey Guyton, who has broken barriers in the world of country music, will perform the national anthem.
Before the world knew her as Mickey, Mansfield High School knew her as Candace Guyton. Asa Low, who spent 29 years at Mansfield High as the choir director, has kept pictures and year books featuring his students including Guyton.
“She did some gospel, she did some country,” Low told CBS 11 News. “She was a talented young lady.”
Guyton's 2021 album "Remember Her Name" earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album, the first ever for a Black artist. She also became the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards. She spoke to CBS 11 just ahead of the awards show.
“When I was line dancing at Cowboys [dance hall], I never in a million years thought this could be a possibility,” Guyton said. “Grateful is the best way to describe it.”
Low told us he's proud of her accomplishments and he hopes it inspires other students.
“I think it goes to the fact that students can achieve really anything they want,” Low said. “It just depends on how large they want to dream.”