RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richland Hills Police said a young child who had been reported missing died after being found unresponsive in a residential pool on Feb. 11.

At about 1:10 p.m., the Richland Hills Police Department, with assistance from neighboring police agencies, responded to a report of a missing child from a residence in the 3100 block of Crites Street in Richland Hills, TX.

Police arrived on scene within minutes and began searching the area for the child.

The child was located unresponsive in a nearby residential pool by police, who immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over administering life-saving measures.

The Richland Hills Fire Department transported the child to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased after exhaustive life-saving measures were attempted.

Police said they do not suspect foul play and that no criminal charges are pending currently. The investigation is ongoing.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the identity of the child and those involved will not be released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Richland Hills Police Department Detectives at 817-616-3788. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.

Any questions regarding this release can be directed PIO Sheena McEachran at 817-616-3784 or via email.