FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Omni Hotels and Resorts have called its new $520 million Omni PGA Frisco Resort a destination.

At a topping-out ceremony on Friday, Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director of the new resort being built in North Frisco said, “There is not a project like this being built in North America. Period.”

After breaking ground last May, the nation’s largest resort hotel construction project being built in northern Frisco has now reached the halfway mark.

It’s just south of US Highway 380 and west of the Dallas North Tollway.

Even though the resort won’t open until late spring of next year, it’s already booking weddings, social and corporate events.

Peter Strebel, President of Omni Hotels and Resorts said Friday, “We’ve actually gotten some corporations that have taken over the whole resort. We call that a buyout, where they actually buy every room out for four days. We’re already having that happen.”

Aside from corporate clients, Frisco’s Economic Development Corporation President Jason Ford said the resort is having a halo effect. “We estimate more than $10 billion in additional real estate investments could be made in Frisco over the next 20 years all surrounding PGA. We already see numerous corporations considering new locations in and around the PGA.”

Today, the resort showed off what many of its 500 hotel rooms will look like.

Strebel said they have a modern Texas ranch theme.

The 660-acre resort will also feature two championship golf courses, 12 restaurants, three pools, a spa, meeting space and more.

The development includes the Professional Golfer’s Association new headquarters, which will host 26 championship events in Frisco through 2034.

Strebel said their newest resort will compete with the best golf resorts in the US. “They’re looking at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, they’re looking at Pinehurst, they’re looking at some of the Ritz Carltons and Breakers in South Florida so it really truly is going to be attracting a new type of customer to the Central North Texas part of the country.”

A 2,500 master-planned community called “Fields” will be built near the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

