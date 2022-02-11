NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Friday! In case you didn’t catch this morning’s show we had a Puppy Party and the big fluffy puppy named ‘Timber’ did make it to a food bowl and picked the Bengals as the Super Bowl winner. These adorable faces are also why this update is a bit late. Am I talking about the puppies or us? You decide.

But really, I think North Texans are the winners with Friday’s forecast. Nothing but sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Keep those sunglasses handy and hold on to your hats because southwesterly winds are picking up today, sustained at 15 to 25 mph and gusting to 30 mph.

If you are going to be out late this evening, you may want to grab a jacket as you head out the door. A cold front sweeps through this evening shifting our winds out of the north and adding a bite to the air.

An isolated shower is possible east of Interstate-35 Saturday morning, although most of us will just notice the increase in clouds and brisk northerly winds. Temperatures only reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday. But the winds will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for most the day.

Skies clear and winds subside Saturday evening setting the stage for a cold night. We wake up Sunday morning to temperatures near freezing but warm back into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Valentine’s Day is looking stupendous. We are keeping an eye on our next system set to arrive mid week. Fingers crossed it stays on track and brings us some much needed rain.