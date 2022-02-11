FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County College Board of Trustees announced on Feb. 11 that it had hired a third party to investigate allegations that the district’s Chancellor unlawfully retaliated against an employee.

Kristen Bennett, the former executive vice president of advancement who led the TCC Foundation, filed a lawsuit against the district in Dallas on Feb. 7 after Chancellor Eugene Giovannini allegedly retaliated against her for disciplining an employee with whom the Chancellor was having an affair.

In a statement issued Friday, TCC Board President Teresa Ayala said:

Tarrant County College District will continue to focus on its core mission of serving its most important constituents, TCCD students, employees, and the taxpayers of Tarrant County. The Tarrant County College District does not normally comment on pending litigation or personnel matters. However, due to the serious nature of the allegations made in the recently filed lawsuit, TCCD believes that it is important to convey that it immediately hired an independent third party to investigate the allegations when they were first brought to TCCD’s attention. That investigation is ongoing, and TCCD is committed to determining the truth in a manner that is fair to all parties involved. At the appropriate time, TCCD will respond to the lawsuit in a court of law.

Bennett’s lawsuit seeks monetary damages in compensation for her salary, mental anguish, deprivation of procedural due process, and her attorney’s fees. The lawsuit also demands that, under the provisions of the Texas Equal Rights Amendment, that the court issue an order that she be reinstated to her position with all benefits.