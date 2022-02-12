DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police classified a fatal shooting on Saturday, February 12 as a justifiable homicide after the suspect said the victim and his brother pointed their guns at him.

At around 11:39 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a shooting call at 3435 N. Winnetka Ave.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, Christopher Johnson, 26, who told officers that he had shot someone who was shooting at pointed a gun at him. The victim, Gavino Lorta, 25, was transported to an area hospital by personal vehicle.

Lorta and his brother went to a house that Johnson was standing in front while talking to friend. Apparently, there had been an on-going dispute between Lorta and Johnson.

Allegedly, Lorta and his brother got out of their vehicle and began to approach Johnson while pointing their guns at him. Johnson, who said he feared that his life was being threatened, retrieved his weapon from his vehicle and fired it in the direction of Lorta and his brother.

Lorta was struck once in the shoulder and later succumbed to his injury at the hospital. A female witness who was with Lorta and his brother was standing outside the vehicle when the gunfire exchange occurred. She was grazed on the arm by a stray bullet, but was treated and released at the hospital.

This case will be classified as a justifiable homicide and the case will be referred to a Dallas County Grand Jury.