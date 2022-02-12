DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating La’darrion Blanton.
On February 11, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Blanton was last seen in the 2800 block of Thomas Tolbert Avenue in Dallas, Texas.
Blanton left the area on foot and may need assistance.
Mr. Blanton is described as a 19-year-old Black male. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.