MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite police are investigating after officers shot a man suspected of breaking into an apartment when he tried to flee from the scene.
On February 12 at about 12:09 a.m., Mesquite Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd after being informed that someone was possibly breaking into an apartment.
When they arrived, officers found the suspect who fled on foot. Two officers pursued the suspect through the parking lot.
During the pursuit, at least one of the officers began shooting at the suspect, who was struck multiple times. Officers performed immediate life-saving measures and the suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
The first involved officer has been a police officer with the department for two years. The second involved officer has been with the department one year but has multiple years of prior experience from another agency.
The Mesquite Police Department is investigating.