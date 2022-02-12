DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we head into Super Bowl Sunday, we are hearing from local businesses about how they’re preparing for large crowds across town.

Things aren’t as easy as they were last year because of the ongoing labor shortage.

“Super Bowl is a good crowd; we will be full to capacity,” Milo Butterfingers General Manager Tommy Donahue said.

Business will be booming Sunday as people plan to go out to watch parties for the game.

“We’re expect a bunch of call in orders, a bunch of people here, this is a open bar,” Round Table Pizza General Manager Anthony McDowell said.

Donahue with Milo Butterfingers, a sports bar in Dallas said they’re making adjustments for a day like this.

“You just make sure you do have all the positions filled and sometimes you have to change the hours,” Donahue said.

He’s been able to keep all his staff through the pandemic, but there’s still some positions that are proving hard to fill.

“We really need some kitchen help and it’s not out there right now,” Donahue said.

“Delivery drivers,” said McDowell.

He isn’t the only business owner making adjustments around labor shortages to meet the demand.

“I’d say we’re about 55-65% of where we want to be,” McDowell said. “It’s just hard right now. A lot of people don’t want to work, a lot of people [say] the pay is not what they want.”

Round table pizza in Dallas will have managers working to help out.

“We get all our stuff prepped early. Our dough is rolled fresh, we’ve got to come early to roll our dough,” McDowell said. “We’ve probably got 200 or 300 boxes already made up.”

Despite the challenges, these two places are excited for what this big match up will bring.

“We can never be perfect but you try to be the best,” McDowell said.

“We’re ready,” Donahue said.

Both businesses said they could always use some more employees to help. They plan to open at 11 am but the work starts much earlier than that.