By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Dallas Stars left winger Jamie Benn (14), goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets on February 11, 2022. (credit: Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.

In the extra period, Robertson followed up his own initial shot with a backhander for his 20th goal of the season.

