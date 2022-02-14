MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Mesquite said it has tried to get an apartment complex to improve conditions for its residents, but on Monday, Feb. 14, the city announced it is now suing Hillcrest Apartments.
The complex lis located at 2019 Hillcrest St.
For years, residents of the complex, many receiving federal rental assistance, have experienced a lack of proper heat during winter months, air conditioning in summer months, hot water year-round and other life safety issues, the city said in a news release.
CBS 11 has reported on the situation dating back to the summer of 2015.
The city said it has repeatedly engaged with the owners to develop long-term solutions to these problems, “but recent incidents leaving residents without heat for days and sewer line backups for weeks compelled the City to take this action.”
“The City expects all landlords to provide safe and sanitary conditions for all tenants,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley in a statement. “The action taken today is a necessary next step to seek improved living conditions for the residents at the Hillcrest Apartments.”